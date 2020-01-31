(WGGB/WSHM) - The weather hitting the near forties for the next few days.
That means businesses that typically shut down in the Winter months are still able to stay up and running.
We spoke with a home improvement company and a dog walking company to see how they are handling this mild, Winter weather.
"The really warm temperatures are fantastic for us," local business owner Fran Beaulieu tells us.
Beaulieu is the owner of Phil Beaulieu & Sons, a company that specializes in home improvement.
He tells Western Mass News the Winter months can normally be challenging for his business.
"Generally, when it gets really cold, we don't do any roofing, so you are probably looking at about twenty or something employees that are not working, but this year, it hasn't happened. We are still at fill volume," Beaulieu stated.
But this mild winter weather hasn't slowed his business down a bit.
"We came out of the Fall with a boat load of work and we were able to complete a lot of that stuff and people are still calling. Temperatures have not been too cold, so we still have been able to do a lot of roofing. We do a lot of residential roofing, a lot of residential leak repair as well. Lot of people have had leaks, because of the Fall. We had a lot of bad wind storms, we do a lot of vinyl siding even in the Winter, and we have been able to really keep our window crews going," continued Beaulieu.
It's a similar situation for Stephanie Hall.
She is the owner of Lucky Lucy's Pets, a dog walking business.
She tells Western Mass News the Winter weather can be difficult when it comes to walking her furry clients.
"Sometimes, when it is really cold and if it is under about twenty degrees, we will shorten walks just because it is not safe for dogs to be out in those kinds of conditions. We have to put boots on them, coats on them, and the whole thing, because they are not out for very long. The dogs just get really pent up and they drive you crazy," said Hall.
But even in a day like Friday where the air is crisp, she says it's better than the bitter, Winter cold where the dogs can put their best paw forward.
"Well, we still have to get out there and walk the dogs, so, usually, when we have days like this, it is a little bit warmer, even though it is kind of could," added Hall.
