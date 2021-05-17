WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is ending all remaining coronavirus restrictions in the state in just under two weeks, but local officials can still decide if they want to follow along with the governor’s plan.
Mayor Will Reichelt said West Springfield will be following along with the state’s timeline, and he said local businesses are thrilled to see normalcy insight.
“It’s all positive from what I’m hearing these businesses have really struggled for the last year and a half,” Reichelt said.
The new normal we’ve come to know is about to change. Baker is ending all coronavirus restrictions across the state, including the mask mandate for vaccinated people in just under two weeks.
“In a lot of ways Connecticut is a step ahead of us they’re opening everything on Wednesday; we’ll be about a week and a half behind them,” Reichelt said.
Reichelt said just over the border in Connecticut normalcy will be seen a tad sooner, but he’s glad Massachusetts is just barely behind.
“Staying too far behind other states just means people are going to leave our state to go to these other states so, it’s bad for our local businesses,” Reichelt explained.
Local officials and businesses can set their own rules for masks as they see fit. Reichelt said based on town data West Springfield will be following the state timeline and guidance.
“I think we are in a good place in our cases have dramatically dropped off from the winter highs we had after the holidays,” Reichelt said.
The news is giving many local businesses hope for a successful summer. The manager of Crazy Seafood said he’s seen an increase in business these last few weeks.
“I see more people come out especially older people because they’re fully vaccinated.”
He said soon with millions of Massachusetts residents no longer required to wear masks he wants to make sure his staff is part of the majority.
“I’m trying to get all my staff vaccinated so, on my end, I know my staff are safe.”
With a clear end now in sight, he’s looking forward to going back to business as usual.
“We’re ready for it; it’s going to be a good summer.”
The governor is also lifting the state of emergency on June 15. The state guidance follows along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
