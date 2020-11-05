HOLYOKE/SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker’s new COVID-19 orders go into effect tomorrow, Nov. 6. This advisory includes mandatory face coverings, restricted hours for many businesses, and a 10 p.m. curfew across the state.
Starting Friday in Massachusetts, everyone should be wearing face masks in public, even if nobody is around them.
Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News her department is in charge of compliance and hand out face masks if necessary.
"When we are doing the monitoring, and if we see individuals who do not have on face covering, that the individual can comply," she explained.
She told Western Mass News encouraging Mass. residents to wear masks will not be the challenging part. The hard part would be ensuring people have less than ten people inside their homes.
That’s something where the honors system comes into play, as violations for that could be up to $500.
“We cannot be in individuals' homes," she noted. "So, individuals are going to need to comply with the indoor order as a part of compliance.”
Also, entertainment-type businesses will have to close at 9:30 p.m., starting this weekend. For Round 1 at the Holyoke Mall, they’re typically open till 2 am. But now, they'll have to turn the games off early.
“We have to experience a cut in hours both with our business hours and also our employee hours," said Round 1's general manager Scheri Chaves. "Cuts are being made across the board.”
Chavez told Western Mass News most of their arcade gamers come between 9 p.m. until midnight.
“There’s always Friday and Saturday night where you want to go out and have a good time," he added.
One Westfield mom at the Round 1 told Western Mass News the reduced hours do not bother her.
“It’s usually open till 2 a.m. But I think it at least gives the kids something to do for the time being. But I think it's a good idea," said Westfield parent Annmarie Fay.
Fay told us she believes those who don’t wear a mask or comply with the governor's new executive orders will contribute to the number of coronavirus cases going up in the Bay State.
"They’re going to be the ones that are going to take the brunt of it," she added. "Because if they’re not wearing it, it’s going to spread faster and wider.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.