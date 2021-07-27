WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We now know Governor Charlie Baker does not have the support he needs for a two-month sales tax holiday in August and September, so the Bay State is now preparing for a two-day tax-free weekend next month.
In West Springfield, businesses are bracing for a busy tax-free weekend on August 14 and August 15 and many of them are feeling a little better after the governor's two-month proposal didn't get support.
“I still think it’s the right thing to do for the people of Massachusetts. They generated a big piece of that surplus. I think we should give it back to them,” Baker explained.
Baker is disappointed that his plan for a two-month long sales tax holiday in August and September, using $900 million in federal funding to offset the loss of sales tax revenue, didn't get buy-in from legislative leaders. This means local residents will enjoy a tax-free weekend instead.
“I think two months would be a great addition to the tax-free weekend…More time for people to do their research,” said Shawn Kingsley of Westfield.
For Kingsley, a shortage of appliances and a backup of inventory due to the pandemic - in some cases four to eight weeks - meant he had to buy appliances now.
“I bit the bullet and bought everything that I needed today,” Kingsley explained.
At Manny’s Appliances in Westfield, assistant manager David Lunden is already preparing for a busy weekend August 14 and August 15.
“Most product is already on backorder and the tax weekend spike will only exacerbate that,” Lunden said.
He said his store in particular experiences a boom during tax free weekend, where products up to $2,499 are not taxed.
“A lot of our products fit into that very nicely. People like to take advantage of it,” Lunden noted.
He said he would also be in support of an extended timeline, which would reduce stress on his store, but it’s a double-edged sword.
“I think to stretch it out further, it would just be easier to handle. On the other hand, we still need to generate tax revenue,” Lunden added.
Lunden also told Western Mass News you can help prepare for the weekend by choosing products ahead of time while still taking advantage of the discount, especially given the reality of low inventory levels for refrigerators, freezers, and washing machines.
“The product shortages are still very real and some cases very severe,” Lunden said.
Lunden told us he is hopeful that Manny’s can serve all of its customers in the coming weeks, but he said to be patient as low inventory levels could lead to fewer choices and longer wait times during the sales tax holiday.
