SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're getting answers about the status of the mask mandate here in Massachusetts.
Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday the face-covering order will be lifted in the Bay State on Saturday, May 29, for those fully vaccinated.
We're less than two weeks away from all COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in the state, including masks for vaccinated people. We checked in with some local businesses that plan to follow this guidance.
“It will be good to give someone a high five again,” Rumbleseat Bar & Grille Owner Bill Stetson said.
Local businesses are looking forward to Saturday, May 29, when fully vaccinated customers and employees no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors.
Baker made the announcement on Monday.
“Thanks to all your work, we're willing to take the next step forward together. Effective May 29, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will lift all industry COVID restrictions and capacity limits,” Baker said.
But businesses can still enforce a mask policy if they see fit.
“We encourage them to do whatever works for them for their employees and for their customers,” Baker said.
Western Mass News found these large store chains will drop their mask requirements, Walmart, Costo, Trader Joe’s, and Target, but will do so only if permitted by state and local regulations.
Sam Newell, the owner of the Fruit Fair Market in Chicopee, said they will drop the masks too, but policing it would be tough.
“Because we’re an independent grocery ever since the onset of COVID it’s been extra hard on us because of all the rules and regulations we had to follow, the supply and demand issues, all the shortages, those affected us greatly so we are not taking additional responsibilities if we don’t have to,” Newell said.
Newell said she will not ask shoppers whether or not they are vaccinated.
“How can we check that; we can’t given how much traffic there is. It would be an honor system that people do that,” Newell explained.
The Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee is anxiously awaiting these new changes, and the owner said they will also not require masks.
“We’re going to follow the lead of Costco and Walmart and everybody else that has come out and said they are going by the honor system, trusting people, and I think we’re getting to herd immunity anyway,” Stetson said.
In addition to all these new changes, Baker said the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency will officially end on June 15.
