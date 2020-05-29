SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Businesses across the state continue their reopening plans, but small business owners have added expenses now due to the pandemic - causing an even larger loss in revenue.
As businesses reopen their doors - they face new challenges, reduced capacity, fewer customers, less staff, and a whole lot of time to make up for.
"I'm an investment advisor. I'm looking at the effect on people's financial health as well," said financial advisor Richard Pelletier.
Pelletier told Western Mass News even with new measures - it will be tough for small businesses to turn a profit.
"With caps at 25 percent I don't think there is a profit," Pelletier said.
Which is why consumers may notice increased rates.
"These people are working 12-14 hours a day and they're increasing their prices dramatically," Pelletier explained.
Massachusetts issuing mandatory safety standards for workplaces to reopen - including mandatory social distancing measures - hygiene protocols like providing handwashing capabilities and regular sensitization throughout the workplace, disinfecting all common surfaces at intervals, and insuring employees displaying symptoms leave work.
"We had to buy thermometers these touch-less thermometers, all employees are tested, clients come in and we test them, we sanitize," Pelletier said.
A new cost for any business planning on reopening, but Pelletier told us there's now talk on Capitol Hill of a new potential tax credit.
"A tax credit is a big, big bonus if it goes through Congress," Pelletier noted.
If it passes - he said it will be even more additional relief for businesses that are struggling.
