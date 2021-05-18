SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now that the governor has announced our COVID-19 state of emergency here in Massachusetts will end on June 15, how will this change things for residents and businesses in the Bay state?
Governor Charlie Baker took many executive actions over the past year to help people in the pandemic. But with the state of emergency set to end next month, we wanted to know what might be coming to an end.
Baker is ending the COVID-19 state of emergency in Massachusetts on June 15. Now state legislators have some work to do.
“What we’re going to need to be doing over the next several weeks leading up to that June 15 deadline is really working on, you know, what measures still need to stay in effect," State Senator Eric Lesser said.
Lesser will be reviewing all of the governor's executive orders issued in the pandemic involving things such as virtual public meetings, telehealth services, restaurant relief, eviction protections, utility shutoff moratorium, and emergency room access.
As for Center Square Grill's William Collins, he hopes the expanded seating options can continue to help his restaurant make up for lost revenue.
“For us, we’ve been able to do numbers that we’ve never experienced before,” Collins said.
He would like outdoor dining permits to become permanent.
“There’s definitely demand for it. Fresh air is not going out of style anytime soon,” Collins explained.
Meanwhile, many measures assisting those facing eviction will be ending, which could be detrimental for many still struggling in the pandemic.
“They lost jobs, lost hours through an order from the government, and our government needs to step up and bail people out,” Springfield’s No One Leaves Executive Director Rose Webster-Smith said.
Webster-Smith said this could create a crisis not seen since the 2008 recession.
“When these protections lift, we could be seeing an overwhelming of the shelter system that we haven’t seen since the foreclosure crisis and the economic crisis in 2008,” Webster-Smith explained.
She hopes lawmakers can help groups like hers before it’s too late.
“If we do not get bold legislation passed as soon as possible, we will see a massive displacement crisis,” Webster-Smtih said.
Bottom line, some of what the governor did with executive orders could be passed into law. It's up to state legislators now. More on this can be found here.
