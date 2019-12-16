CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, many business owners are scrambling to make up for that lost week of revenue.
That includes restaurants that are losing an entire weekend of booking holiday parties and outings...forcing them to become a little more creative to get customers in during this crunched christmas season.
It's the calm before the storm at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in chicopee.
This holiday season, owner Billy Stetson said was 6 less days between Thanksgiving and Christmas means one less weekend for restaurant owners to capitalize on holiday parties and patrons...
"You lose some days of sales and you try not to lose the dedicated christmas parties for companies because you know that's a driving force for all restaurants this time of year," Stetson said.
Stetson told Western Mass News, the shortened holiday party season forces restaurant owners to get creative and here at Rumbleseat, using every space available...even the outdoor patio, heated for holiday parties.
"This past weekend we had three different company christmas parties at the same exact time and people will take Mondays and Tuesday whereas before everybody wanted the Friday parties," Stetson noted.
The National Restaurant Association said restaurants are also drumming up business to make up for that lost weekend, by promoting gift card sales.
According to a recent survey by the association, 72% of people want a restaurant gift card this holiday.
60% of adults said they are planning to give a restaurant gift card.
Even with one less holiday weekend to spend, Stetson said sales are on target.
"December's always been a great month, for everybody, retailers, restaurants everybody, consumers are consuming and if we could just keep them going past December we'll be happy," Stetson explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.