CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the Boston Red Sox advancing to the American League Championship Series, local businesses in western Massachusetts are feeling the positive impact of the team’s success.

It’s an exciting time to be a Red Sox fan and even more exciting for the business owners who benefit when the Sox play. With the team advancing to the ALCS, they’re excited to be along for the ride.

“They weren’t expected to be here, they just slayed the giants in Tampa Bay. This is a team that everybody loves rooting for,” said Bill Stetson, owner of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee.

Stetson is enjoying the business boost the Red Sox have given his sports bar.

“You saw the excitement level for the customer base really rise about 30 to 40 percent for every game,” Stetson explained.

He said the Rumbleseat hasn’t seen postseason crowds this big since 2007 and it’s even bringing one local Yankees fan out to watch.

“It’s always kind of fun to be in one of these sports bars, as long as you’ve got a few fans there with you,” said Jeff Prior of Chicopee.

Over at SportsZone in the Holyoke Mall, caps and jerseys are flying off the shelves for owner Joseph Dent.

“Baseball’s a long season, so when it hits the postseason, you know a majority of our people to come in for our sales,” Dent explained.

He told Western Mass News the playoffs are a great opportunity for fans to familiarize themselves with new players cementing their legacy in Boston.

“Right now, Bogaerts and Devers are probably the top two…Also brings out a lot of the new players, the rookies a lot of people get to know them during that season, so it makes it a lot better for us,” Dent added.

For Maggie O’Neil, she’s got her eye on some of the Red Sox postseason merchandise after their series ending victory over the Rays on Monday night.

“I didn’t go after they won the wild card, but due to go back,” O’Neil said.

The Red Sox will be back at Fenway Park next week on Monday, Tuesday, and potentially Wednesday when they host Games 3 through 5 of the ALCS. which is a big boost for sports bars like Rumbleseat.

“The days really do matter, it’s a lot better on a Tuesday, Wednesday, then on a Friday, Saturday…and if it were to be a later game, we would keep the kitchen open too,” Stetson added.

Make no mistake, Stetson is a fan first and this Red Sox team has him believing in the potential of hanging another banner in the Rumbleseat rafters.

“I think we’re going all the way,” Stetson noted.

The Red Sox will face the winner of the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox. The Astros lead the White Sox 2-games-to-1 in their best-of-five series.

ALCS tickets for the games at Fenway go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m.