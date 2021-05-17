(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that the Bay State will lift the face mask mandate in compliance with the federal health guidance on Saturday, May 29. This means that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

It's important to note that businesses still can require a mask indoors if they see fit, so we reached out to several businesses in our area to see if they're ditching the face coverings or not.

“Thanks to all your work, we're willing to take the next step forward together,” Baker said.

Baker announced big news today that starting May 29, Massachusetts will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking guidelines, meaning fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors, except in nursing homes, public transportation, and schools.

Baker said vaccinations numbers across the state made this new change possible.

“Massachusetts is on track to reach its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by early June and this level of protection makes this step possible for the people of the Commonwealth,” Baker noted.

In addition, all COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits will be lifted on May 29 as well and the state's COVID-19 state of emergency will end on June 15.

“As we transition away from the current restrictions, businesses may choose to set their own requirements for vaccinations or masking. We encourage them to do whatever works for them for their employees and for their customers,” Baker added.

We know you have questions at home including what are stores doing around here and will they still require face coverings?

We reached to some of the larger retailers around western Massachusetts and here is what we found.

Stop and Shop told Western Mass News that they will be reviewing the guidance by the CDC and Baker, but at this time, masks will still be required.

While some businesses are lifting the mask mandate nationally as early as Monday – including Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe’s, and Target - they will only do so with clearance from the state and local community where they're located.

CVS Pharmacy told us the mask guidance will apply to shoppers only. In a statement, they said:

“We will not ask for proof of vaccination from customers. Employees are required to wear masks or face coverings whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.”

There are also those businesses that have not made a decision yet, include Big Y World Class Market and Geissler’s Supermarket.

We caught up with some shoppers who told us they're not quite ready to change.

“For protection, I'm just going to wear a mask,” said Michael Peters of Chicopee.