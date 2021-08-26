AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst students and local businesses in town are gearing up for the first day of classes, which is now less than a week away.
We spoke with three field hockey players who have been back on-campus for almost three weeks now preparing for their fall season. They told us this is something they have long been waiting for.
“I’ve been anticipating this moment for like 15 months,” said Marlise van Tonder.
Van Tonder and her two field hockey teammates are thrilled to be back at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the fall 2021 season.
“I wasn’t able to play last season because I wasn’t able to get back into the country,” van Tonder explained.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn't just uproot travel plans last year. The sport, which is normally played in the fall, was moved to the spring semester.
“I didn’t come during the first semester. I came during the second semester. Our seasons got pushed,” said Brooke Richards.
The teammates returned back to campus earlier in the month to prepare for their upcoming games. They hope to have a full season this year and are keeping a close eye on the delta variant.
“We hope the in-person class will stay and that the masks are the only thing we have to do,” said Hannah de Gast.
UMass Amherst will welcome back all first-year students starting Friday, August 27, transfer students on Saturday, and juniors and seniors on Sunday.
Many local businesses in downtown Amherst are looking forward to this influx in foot traffic.
“Obviously, every restaurant has been through some stuff this pandemic, but now, we have students coming back so we are opening late night,” said Nathan Pacheco, manager at Antonio’s Pizza.
In addition to extending their hours of operation, Pacheco told us they are also looking to hire college students for the school year.
