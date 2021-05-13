SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people are collecting unemployment benefits and have been for over a year now. Jobs are available, but companies can’t fill them.

Western Mass News is getting answers on what could be causing the hiring drought and the extreme measures businesses are taking to get workers back in the door.

“Is it financially worth it for people to stay on unemployment?" Western Mass News asked.

“Not for much longer,” Rebecca Bialecki, the Executive Director of Franklin Hampshire Workforce Development Board said.

Rebecca Bialecki is the Executive Director of MassHire, a publicly-funded career center and workboard force aimed at getting people back to work. She says this year has challenged businesses and employees like never before.

“We definitely hear a lot of anxiety around people returning to work while the COVID virus is still here…folks who are already vulnerable have become even more vulnerable because of the pandemic,” Bialecki said.

Countless companies say they need help. Jobs are there for the taking, so why not go back to work?

“Some people are earning more on unemployment than they may have been in their job previously,” Andrew Baker, Coordinator of Special Projects and Manufacturing for MassHire said.

Andrew Baker is the Coordinator of Special Projects and Manufacturing for MassHire. He says it may be too late to return to the job search once federal funding expires.

“I definitely see people who are scrambling at the end and it’s not a strategy I would recommend to anybody,” Baker said.

Many people have used this time to make a career change. Nate Malecki was unsure what to do next when the pandemic hit.

“I had been a server for eight years over at the 99 in Greenfield. That was like a stagnant point for my life. I had to get out of there,” Malecki said.

Through MassHire, he completed a free four-week training program and began working in manufacturing at Bete Fog Nozzle.

“Go get that education and get the job you want, because there are people out there that want to hire you,” Malecki said.

Andrew Baker tells Western Mass News this training program even includes options for second and third-shift employees to receive a free ride from the Franklin Regional Transit Authority.

“It’s aimed to be very flexible and we’re going to see if we can make it work for people because we want to eliminate as many barriers as possible for people getting back to work,” Baker said.

The service industry, which was particularly hit hard by the pandemic, is thinking outside the box to attract employees back.

“We offer $1000 for people in full-time positions,” Scott Smith of Max Restaurants said.

Scott Smith, the COO and Vice President of Max Restaurants, tells Western Mass News he just wants to let people know the opportunities are out there.

“We just want everybody to know that there’s an open door for us and to give them a little bit of an incentive just to come and talk to us,” Smith said.

But with many people still out of work, Baker says the best thing they can do is look ahead and prepare for an eventual return to work.

“Use that time to your advantage, research the industries you’re thinking about working for, understand where the in-demand jobs are,” Baker said.