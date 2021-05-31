HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer, and with that typically comes outdoor activities.
But with the unseasonable weather, this weekend people had to search for other things to do.
People were hoping to spend time in the sun this weekend and although Mother Nature had other plans, they said they were still able to enjoy some fun with their families, especially as the state lifted capacity requirements in its final reopening phase.
“I was going to go to the beach today, but since it was raining and everything else, I found something else to do,” Springfield resident Renee Dingman said.
Dingman is like many we spoke with said the cold and rainy weather changed their original Memorial Day plans.
“Today's just our fun day, so we figured whatever's open we'll go and try to do,” Dingman said.
Indoor businesses said they saw more traffic this weekend as people were looking for ways to stay dry. General Manager of Round 1, Cheri Chavez, said they had about 300 people at any given time this weekend.
“It was a fair amount busier. I mean it’s a three-day weekend, and it was a little rainy, and it’s a fair amount colder than we anticipated it to be so, it definitely had an effect as well,” Chavez said.
Western Mass News also caught up with movie-goers at Cinemark in West Springfield, who said the weather changed their plans as well.
“We came out to the movies today. Originally we had plans to go to the beach, but here we are,” Springfield resident Evelyn Cruz said.
Young horror fanatic Genesis Dominguez was on her way to see A Quiet Place II. She said she wasn’t upset that she couldn't go to the beach.
“Excited to go to the movies instead,” Dominguez said.
This weekend also marked the state’s final phase of reopening. COVID precautions are still in place at Round 1, where they said they’re still asking guests to wear masks and social distance.
