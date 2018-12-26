Busy intersection in Springfield raises safety concerns .

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An accident in a busy intersection has nearby homeowners concerned for their safety.
Though there''s no word on the cause of Tuesday's accident, homeowners reached out to Western Mass News over the phone to report recent problems at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Alden Street.
There's a residential neighborhood surrounding the intersection at Roosevelt and Alden, but American International College is close by, as are dozens of businesses and schools.
With the hustle and bustle, people who live in the area tell us the intersection's traffic lights have been flashing on and off for more than a week.
Though the sign on Roosevelt Avenue tells drivers to be prepared to stop, the bigger problem is that drivers don't seem to know when it's safe to go.
"The light went out maybe," says Springfield resident Travis Washington. "I'd say about two weeks ago, and it's been on and off and on and off."
Traffic lights that flash one static color greet drivers as they enter the intersection at Alden Street, leaving the bolder drivers who forge ahead at odds with the more timid who are reminded of the roadway's impatience.
Travis Washington's mother lives on the corner.
When he comes to visit her, he tells Western Mass News, that no fix appears to be permanent.
"They come up and try to fix it," continued Washington. "It works for like twenty minutes to an hour, and shuts off again."
It's not just the traffic lights for drivers that don't appear to be functioning.
If you're trying to cross the street as a pedestrian, you'll get no guidance from the crosswalks.
No lights, only a few wooden stop signs in the road, prompting a make-shift, four-way stop, which Washington says is little help at rush hour, or when it's too dark to see the signs.
"You got the college kids come flying up the street," stated Washington. "You've got the MassMutual traffic that comes after five so right here's a jam. There's literally cars beeping, blowing their horns up three in the morning. I've got an 81-year-old mother in the house that really can't take it."
That's why the family is taking action to protect the corner home.
"That's the reason why she put this wall here," stated Washington.
Hoping that a solution will come before another crash.
"About three or four days ago," says Washington. "Someone actually rolled up almost on the front grass. This is ridiculous. This is one intersection where they should not have blinking lights."
We have reached out to Springfield Police about whether or not Tuesday's accident was due to the flashing lights.
Fire officials have described it as non-serious.
City offices are closed for the holiday, but when they are open, we will inquire about the status of fixing the flashing traffic lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.