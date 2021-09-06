LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coming off this holiday weekend, AAA expects many people to travel by car. Western Mass News checked in with some who are hitting the road.
According to AAA, the highest traffic volume started at noon Monday and is expected to be over by 9 p.m.
But one traveler said she is not going back home, but she is going back to campus.
Charlee Kennedy is driving from Saratoga, New York to Assumption College in Worcester. According to AAA’s traffic data, there could be backups heading east. But Kennedy said everywhere she went this weekend was hectic.
“It's busy really busy. We also just came from Six Flags, and Six Flags is really busy,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy moved onto campus last weekend. We asked her the traffic difference between this weekend and last weekend.
"Super busy and hectic like there's a lot of crazy people out right now, big difference," Kennedy explained.
Also of note, many people were on the roads. Many cars were parked at the Ludlow Plaza compared to any other holiday weekend throughout the pandemic.
Many people got an early start to their travels Monday morning to avoid traffic on the Mass Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.