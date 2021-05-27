LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the busiest travel weekends of the year is here and Western Mass News is getting answers on what you can expect for your holiday trip.
At the Ludlow Rest Stop on the Mass Pike, many travelers will prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend. But with Covid-19 restrictions still in place and gas prices surging, we wanted to know what can you expect ahead of the unofficial start to summer.
“This is the highest gas prices we’re seeing for Memorial Day Weekend since 2014," says Sandra Marsian, spokesperson for AAA Northeast.
Gas prices are soaring. In fact, the price of gas is over $1 more than one year ago nationally.
And it's practically the same for fuel prices in Springfield.
But Marsian says that’s not deterring people from hitting the roads this weekend as they're expecting a 60% uptick compared to last year.
“We’ve all been cooped up for so long and this is the first opportunity this summer travel season that people can get out there and go on some road trips."
However, Marsian notes gas prices may affect the length of road trips and budgeting for other travel amenities.
“It may determine how far they want to drive or it may determine how expensive is the restaurant they’re going to eat at or how expensive is the hotel they’re going to stay at,” says Marsian.
We wanted to get answers from travelers at the Ludlow Rest Stop on the Pike. Ian Zaferakis, who's from Syracuse, New York but works in Mass., tells us he’s excited for his road trip to Maine.
“This year’s really nice with things being open for Memorial Day weekend, and we can go spend time on the beach, see the family, ” Ian said.
Marsian says before you get behind the wheel, check on each state’s guidelines and plan ahead for special attractions.
She also advises travelers to practice extra caution on the roadways for the summer months.
“We know there’s gonna be a lot of cars, people can get tense on the roads. Just embark on your road trip with some patience,” advises Marsian.
Which is not a problem for one Ludlow traveler.
“I feel comfortable because my wife does most of the driving," says Cape Cod resident, Richard Miller, laughing.
Marsian tells us AAA is experiencing a shortage of hotels and rental cars due to the post-pandemic travel surge.
