CHARLEMONT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weekend’s snow was a welcomed gift for area ski resorts, as the last several weeks have provided some roller-coaster-like temperatures.
Western Mass News has the latest from one ski resort, whose workers said the snow came at the right time.
The snow guns at Berkshire East Ski Resort like the one behind me have been running since Saturday.
Activities Director, Gabriel Porter-Henry told us that mixed with the five inches of natural snowfall, has made for a busy holiday weekend.
"It's been a nice little run of snowmaking for us to reinforce what we got from mother nature," Porter-Henry explained.
170 snow-guns dot the hills at Berkshire East Ski Resort, but not all of them have had to run continuously, thanks to this weekend’s snow-storm.
"Having mother nature come in and provide us some nice fresh snow for this weekend along with the holiday makes for a perfect weekend," Porter-Henry said.
And it's not just the added snow, but the cold temperatures, that employees said helped the trails stay covered.
"If you have good temps good humidity and you can run that gun overnight, you can make, you know, a snow pile of 7 feet high," Porter-Henry said.
Piles of snow, sprayed through the air, onto the slopes for holiday weekend skiers and snowboarders, including Bailey McNamara from Gill and Lorena Lebron from Connecticut.
"The natural snow it's great, sometimes it's icy but after this past snowstorm, it's been great. The conditions are pretty good," McNamara said.
"We stayed an extra day because coming up here on MLK Day had been an annual tradition for us," Lebron explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.