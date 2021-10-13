Generic Recall

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Butterball is recalling 14 thousand pounds of ground turkey that may have been contaminated with blue plastic.

This recall includes the 2.5-pound trays containing "Farm to Family Butterball All Natural Ground Turkey and the 3-pound "Kroger Ground Turkey." All of these products were produced on Sept. 28th.

Federal officials are worried that some may be in some people's freezers and are urging customers not to consume them and throw them out immediately. There have been no injuries reported yet.

