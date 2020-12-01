WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials at Bradley International Airport told Western Mass News that a C-5 military cargo plane was diverted to their airport Tuesday night.
Airport officials would not confirm why the plane was diverted or where it came from.
They did say the plane landed safely.
We have reached out to Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee to see if the plane was one of theirs.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
