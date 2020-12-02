Westover sign generic

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a follow-up to a story Western Mass News first brought you Tuesday night.

The C-5 military cargo plane that was diverted to Bradley International Airport is now safely back at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

Officials told Western Mass News that the pilot had smelled a slight metallic smell and due to strong winds over Westover at the time, he decided to land at Bradley as a precaution.

A team checked the plane and found there was a problem with a window heater.

Five people were on-board at the time.

No one was injured \and the plane landed safely at Westover around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

