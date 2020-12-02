CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a follow-up to a story Western Mass News first brought you Tuesday night.
The C-5 military cargo plane that was diverted to Bradley International Airport is now safely back at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials at Bradley International Airport told Western Mas…
Officials told Western Mass News that the pilot had smelled a slight metallic smell and due to strong winds over Westover at the time, he decided to land at Bradley as a precaution.
A team checked the plane and found there was a problem with a window heater.
Five people were on-board at the time.
No one was injured \and the plane landed safely at Westover around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
