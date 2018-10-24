SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A big push today for people to get their flu vaccines by the end of this month, that's in one week.
The C.D.C. is urging people to get protected before the heart of the flu season hits.
In just the last couple of weeks, doctors at Baystate Medical Center confirm they've already seen several cases of the flu.
As the C.D.C. urges people to get the flu vaccine early this week, doctors are debunking some of the myths surrounding what can be a deadly virus.
We asked Baystate Medical Center infectious disease Dr. Hans Schlect to play a game of fact or myth when it comes to the flu.
First, you can catch the flu from the flu vaccine.
"That's a myth," stated Dr. Schlect. "It's going to rev up your immune system to a small degree. Your body's learning how to protect itself against the flu."
Healthy people don't need to be vaccinated.
"No," continued Dr. Schlect. "They absolutely should."
Mark that in the myth column.
Dr. Schlect says there's strength in numbers.
"We're really interrupting the spread of flu in our community if each one of us is vaccinated," said Dr. Schlect.
You can spread the flu if you're feeling well.
He says that's a fact.
"There is a period," stated Dr. Schlect. "Twenty-four hours before you have the symptoms that you are contagious."
Dr. Schlect also tells Western Mass News, once you have the flu, you are contagious for longer than you might think, and should stay home.
"A normal, healthy adult," continued Dr. Schlect. "Can be contagious for five, six, seven days. Children and the elderly are different. They may shed longer."
You can't catch the flu from going out in cold weather without a coat or with wet hair.
That is a fact, despite what your grandma says.
"It's not good for you, but," says Dr. Schlect. "It's not going to give you the flu."
How about the chicken soup remedy?
That, he says, is not scientifically proven, however.
"If chicken soup is your comfort food," said Dr. Schlect. "Helps you get rest, and makes you feel better, I think it's reasonable."
The flu vaccine, he says, is your best protection.
Doctors says symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, chills, fatigue, basically feeling like you've been hit by a truck.
The C.D.C. says sometimes anti-viral medicine is appropriate, but, generally, most just have to let the virus run its course.
