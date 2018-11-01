SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On March 29, 2018, a 50-year-old California man set on a mission to walk across the country.
Kevin Fern's journey started in Manhattan Beach, CA and will end in Boston.
Driving along Southwick Street in Feeding Hills, cars and trucks passed by Fern, a man who is nearly 3,000 miles away from home.
"I’m walking across America for childhood cancer camps," Fern explained.
Fern was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma when he was 17. He told Western Mass News he attended child cancer camps and that break from the disease helps give kids fighting extra hope and strength.
This walk from the west to east coast is raising money, so other kids can have that positive experience.
"For me to be alive is actually pretty amazing to start with. Since the childhood cancer community is my club, not one that I asked to be in, but one I’m obviously in, I needed to do something. While I’m still on this earth, I needed to do something in a big way to try and bring awareness to childhood cancer and camps," Fern added.
Thursday marked Fern's 137th day walking. He averages about 25 miles a day, whether it's down pouring or extremely hot out. He said raising awareness and money for children currently battling cancer, or have lost their battle to cancer, is what keeps him going.
However, Fern isn't doing this walk alone. Clenched in his right hand, every step of the way, is an IVpole.
"The IV pole in 1986, during my chemotherapy treatments, was something I hated. I was connected to it. The chemo was put in through my veins at that time. I hated pushing this thing around and so do a lot of kids. If a child is diagnosed with cancer, that’s where Kevin’s IV pole comes in," Fern noted.
To learn more about Fern's walk or make a donation, you can CLICK HERE.
