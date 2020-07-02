SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With travel limited due to coronavirus concerns, road trips are more popular than ever. That's why a family from California has decided to make a cross country road trip, not once, but twice this summer, making a memorable pit stop in Springfield.
The great American road trip, from coast to coast, all on the back of an Indian motorcycle. That's the venture that Roberto and Leticia Orozco set out on amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The idea started when we were shut down with quarantine, and we had just bought an Indian motorcycle. We found ourselves crossing the country on a motorcycle making 5000 miles out of a 3000-mile trip," Roberto explained.
Within those 5,000 miles, they decided to make pit stops at Indian motorcycle landmarks, documenting it all on their Instagram page “Scout America 2020”
"We needed some direction from the west to east, and he went with it!" Leticia said.
Western Mass News first met them right here, when they stopped to get a photo with the Indian motorcycle mural on the armory in Springfield.
"Turns out, that Springfield, Massachusetts is home of the first Indian motorcycle factory back from 1901 and the factory building is still there, they turned it into the mason apartments, but they still recognize the Indian heritage," Roberto explained.
And after making their way past Springfield and on to Rhode Island...they decided to turn around and do it all over again, but this time it will be with their two sons, dog, and grandma in tow.
"We went to the motorcycle factory in Iowa...We came to Lynchburg, Tennessee for the garage, and we came to Springfield, Massachusetts for that factory building," Roberto explained.
Speaking to Western Mass News from Lynchburg, Tennessee, their goal is to be back in Springfield by July 6.
"The big lesson that I want to walk away with...Yes, there is turmoil, but there are more good people than there are bad out there. With the proper precautions, we can interact...we still talk to people 6 feet apart," Roberto said.
