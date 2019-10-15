(WGGB/WSHM) -- California has become the first state in the country to push back all middle and high school start times to give kids more sleep time.
It's something more and more schools systems, parents, and students have been talking about.
Every parent knows what it’s like to get their child to school in the morning and make sure they're getting enough sleep, but California is now the first state in the nation to take action, keeping the health of students in mind.
However, now California is the first state in the nation take action, pushing back all middle school start times to no earlier than 8 a.m. and all high schools to no earlier than 8:30 a.m.
This bucks the national trend - according to the Centers for Disease Control - which estimates five out of six middle and high schools in the United States start the day before 8:30 a.m. It's a statistic that includes Massachusetts.
Western Mass News asked parents in the area whether they thought Massachusetts should should mandate later school start times, like California.
"I agree with later times. It’s better for the students, it’s more difficult for the teachers, but they’ll get used to the new times. It’s like any job. You’ll get used to the schedule once you get into it, but kids do need their rest," said William Karl.
Adaliz Figueroa added, “For me, it’s not going to be that bad because I’m a mom staying home with my kids.”
Going to school later is in line with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, which said children ages 6 to 12 need nine to 12 hours of sleep and teenagers - 13 to 18 years old - need eight to 10 hours.
The academy found adolescents who don't get enough sleep are more likely to be overweight, lack daily physical activity, show symptoms of depression, engage in unhealthy behaviors like drinking, smoking, using illicit drugs, and show poor performance in school.
While some parents believe their kids should be getting extra sleep, others said it may be problematic.
“I think they would stay in too long sleeping and I think it would go against them," said Kristina Sobel.
Keisha Clark noted, “If it gets pushed back, then I have to find a babysitter, I have to worry about who gets my kids, or I’ll have to be late to work.”
However, one person we spoke with said it's up to parents to take responsibility.
“I think the parents should put the kids in bed on time," said Darlene Maddos.
