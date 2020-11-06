BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have removed yet another state from its COVID-19 lower-risk locations and has added it to the restricted travel list.
The Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) announced, on Friday, that California has been removed from the lower-risk list.
This is an update from last Friday, Oct. 30, when the DPH announced New Jersey and Connecticut was also removed from its lower-risk list.
Effective 12:01 am 11/7, California has been removed from DPH’s lower risk state list for MA’s travel order. All travelers arriving to MA from CA must fill out a form, quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID test. Please visit https://t.co/A3A2CeAiV0 for more info. pic.twitter.com/lRj81IGbIb— Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) November 6, 2020
The DPH also reported that travelers that are arriving to the Bay State from California will be required to fill out a form, quarantine for at least 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test.
The currently list of lower-risk locations that Massachusetts residents are allowed to visit, include:
- District of Columbia
- Hawaii
- Maine
- New Hampshire
- New York
- Vermont
- Washington
For more information, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.