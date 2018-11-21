SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service as the holidays approach, but the wildfires in California could affect how and when your packages arrive.
"Things are ramping up," Tiffany Forte of the United States Postal Service tells us. "We call this our peak season."
Tis the season for trips to the post office, and waiting in line as you try to send packages for the holidays.
"We're anticipating to deliver about 900 million packages this holiday season," stated Forte.
The United States Postal Service says that number is up from last year, saying people are starting their holiday shopping earlier and earlier.
The California wildfires are not only impacting that region, but also disrupting shipping and delivery.
Tiffany Forte with the United States Postal Service tells Western Mass News that there's no impact to western Mass facilities right now.
"We do ask that you first confirm the address that you're shipping to, as," said Forte. "Families have relocated to shelters or an alternate address. If you're sending packages over that way, you want to make sure the address is available."
Tiffany says you can do that by calling the post office, and seeing if that address is affected.
If it is, she says it can be shipped to another location that is not.
She says, if you ship a package from western Mass, it usually makes several stops before reaching California.
"Usually," continued Forte. "Our packages stop at a certain facility across the country, and they're scanned. Then, given to the next facility before they reach their final destination."
The United States Postal Service says you can always check their website for shipping alerts, hours, and locations of where to ship your packages, but they say the earlier you can, the better.
