SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You want to keep your family safe amid concerns over coronavirus, but you have questions.
We're getting you answers with a team of health experts answering your calls.
Tune in, call in, and get answers - tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40
To speak with an expert from Mercy Medical Center, call (413) 846-0240.
