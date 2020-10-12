SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday is a federal holiday known as Columbus Day.

However, there have been growing calls for the end of celebrating Christopher Columbus.

Instead, many would like to change the name of the day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

These states are ditching Columbus Day to observe Indigenous Peoples' Day instead Columbus Day has been a political lightning rod for states, cities and municipalities around the US for years now.

That transition is something Springfield College has made.

The college decided to make the change last year to recognize the indigenous people.

The federal holiday - Columbus Day - has been celebrated since 1937. It commemorates the arrival of Columbus to the Americas in 1492.

“In earlier U.S. history, not today, Italian-Americans were oppressed, faced prejudice and discrimination in earlier times and so they were combating that like most groups do and one of the things that they did was advocate for a holiday that celebrates somebody that has Italian-American heritage,” said Springfield College Professor Laura Davis-Delano.

However, there is growing pushback over what history tells us. Many think it is time to change the federal holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Western Mass News spoke with Davis-Delano, who described why.

“There is empirical evidence that Christopher Columbus engaged in murder, torture, enslavement, and other forms of exploitation against indigenous people when he was in the Americas,” Davis-Delano explained.

In New England, Maine and Vermont celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day.

In Massachusetts, some towns like Amherst, Northampton, and a few others also adopted the retitled holiday.

Springfield College decided last year to begin celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day.

Calvin Hill is the school's vice president for inclusion and community engagement. He said it was important for the college to acknowledge indigenous people.

“It’s an opportunity for us to acknowledge, as well as to celebrate, those individuals that we have had an opportunity to inherit this land from in some respects,” Hill added.

For Davis-Delano, she thinks we are making steps in the right direction, but there is still work to be done.