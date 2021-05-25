SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What was a mystery for nearly 50 years is now a closed case. Just Monday, Western Mass News learned former priest Richard Lavigne was set to be charged on Friday in the 1972 murder of former altar boy Danny Croteau.
But Lavigne died that same day. Western Mass News is digging deeper into Lavigne's past.
Western Mass News spoke with an attorney who represented Danny Croteau’s late parents. He tells us he believes there are hundreds of victims who suffered abuse from the former priest.
What some may have thought would be the end to a nearly 50-year mystery is now the start of a bigger push to revisit the past.
On Monday, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said former Catholic priest Richard Lavigne was set to be charged in the 1972 murder of 13-year-old altar boy Danny Croteau on Friday, the same day Lavigne died.
Road to Recovery, an organization that helps victims of sexual abuse stood across from the Diocese of Springfield on Tuesday morning, urging Bishop William Byrne to release what they allege are secret files pertaining to Lavigne, saying the church knows more than they let on.
“Tell us the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” Road to Recovery Co-Founder Robert Hoatson said.
The Diocese of Springfield said in a statement, “In 2004, the Diocese handed all information requested and witnesses to the grand jury that was convened by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. The Diocese cooperated with that investigation and all subsequent requests or subpoenas and will continue to do so.”
The news is shedding light on Lavigne’s history of past sexual abuse claims. In 1991, he was removed from the ministry, in 1992 he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two boys, and in 2003 he was defrocked by the Vatican.
“One of his techniques was he attempted to scare his victims. He actually even used Danny Croteau’s murder. He said to one of my clients that I’ve gotten away with murder before, I can do what I want, and he told that to a little kid,” Crouteau’s parents' former lawyer John Stobierski said.
Stobierski is an attorney who represented Croteau’s late parents. He said he’s spoken to over 50 people claiming to be victims of Lavigne, but the total number of victims is believed to be much higher.
“One of the state police investigators told me early on in this case is that they theorized that Richard Lavigne molested over 250 people. During the course of his priest term, and I think that might actually be a low estimate base upon what I’ve learned since then,” Stobierski said.
Now with Lavigne’s death, Stobierski thinks there will be even more victims that will come forward.
