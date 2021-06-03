SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- It has been one year since the Springfield Police Department first implemented body-worn cameras.

To date, footage has been released showing lifesaving actions, an officer-involved shooting, and an incident that resulted in an officer being charged for allegedly tasing a pregnant woman. But local leaders continue calling for more transparency on how and when footage is released.

Just about 500 officers here in Springfield now have body-worn cameras while on duty. This program is one of a few across the Commonwealth and was launched amid the pandemic. But some community members question how it's working.

“There’s very little difference in terms of how police are accountable prior to use of body cameras and now,” Talbert Swan, president of the Springfield NAACP said.

Local Springfield leaders are calling for more transparency a year after the first body-worn cameras for officers went into effect at the Springfield Police Department.

“Will it only be released when you are trying to exonerate a police officer or used as a public relations strategy to paint a rosy picture of the department, or will the footage be released during those controversial incidents, in which police accountability is called into question?" Swan asked.

Talbert Swan, president for the local NAACP chapter is calling for open conversations between the department and the community into how rapidly footage is released.

"We would like to sit down and have a conversation as was promised by the mayor, in terms of how the use of these cameras is being utilized and how that information is going to get to the community,” Swan said.

Western Mass News took these concerns to Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. She told Western Mass News that over the year she is very proud of the program and said it's working in holding police officers accountable.

“And so far, I think it’s shown what we thought it would show, that 99-percent of the time the officers are doing a tremendous job,” Clapprood said.

But there was an alarming incident caught on camera that led to charges against a police officer for allegedly tasing a pregnant woman.

“We’re not afraid to say in one incident so far it led to an officer facing discipline. You know, but that’s what it's about. And we want to catch it. I don’t want anyone else to have to say hey what about this and I think it’s more to the fact that we police our own, we’re able to and we’re not afraid to and to think that is what the body camera program is showing,” Clapprood said.

The Department also recently released body cam video showing officers saving a baby boy's life, and a recording of a two-officer involved shooting in which no one was struck. An investigation ultimately cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

"We don’t want bad things to come out in sideways, we want to discover it, deal with it and take care of it. That’s the only way to gain confidence from the public," Clapprood said.

Commissioner Clapprood told Western Mass News a unit is assigned to oversee the footage and flag any concerns.

In addition, she said many of the videos in criminal investigations have to go through a legal process before they can be released to the public.

"We have to be very careful about releasing it before the case is adjudicated and we wait for the DA's okay. and we wait for a lot of things to occur in the right places so the case is not biased by pre-released body-worn camera footage," Clapprood said.

Commissioner Clapprood said anyone who would like body camera footage to be released has to file a public request. Western Mass News has done this on several occasions.