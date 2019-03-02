AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a big weekend for students at UMass Amherst with police stepping up their presence for the annual Blarney Blowout.
Over a hundred police officers are on duty to make sure things don't get out of hand.
As of late Saturday morning the festivities were well underway and the university is hoping there won't be any issues.
And so far, officials are finding that to be the case!
As of 11 a.m. Amherst police report there have been no arrests or calls. While there's a lot of people in the downtown area...both on foot and in vehicles, everything is 'flowing.'
This according to UMass representative, Mary Dettloff, who tells Western Mass News there were a total of 43 parties registered through their 'Party Smart' program which is a 'joint initiative' between Amherst police and the school.
Several performances happening today too at the Mullins Center on campus to keep students busy. Dettloff says about 700 students showed up at the center this morning.
Western Mass News was out there and we could see students lined up to get into the concert featuring Future, TY Dolla $ign and Gunna.
This was around 9:00 a.m. Saturday. The doors opened at 10 o'clock and the first performing artist hit the stage at 11. It's a 'students only' type of event that's slated to go until about 2 p.m. today.
Students on campus telling us the concert is so early as a way to help deflect students from partying early.
Over the years there have been issues during Blarney.
It was around 5 years ago that the UMass Blarney Blowout turned into a riot where police had to use pepper spray on students.
But current UMass students tell Western Mass News the last few celebrations have been very calm...and the event doesn't even live up to its expectations.
"My whole time it's kind of been calming down and I feel like it might be at it's lowest point right now in my fourth year," says Vinay Patel, a senior at UMass.
There is also a hockey game students can check out tonight too. That starts at 8 p.m. at the Mullins Center.
The school and police continue to remain on high alert this weekend, even cracking down on guests being allowed into residence halls.
Western Mass News will update this story as new information comes in. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. for the latest.
