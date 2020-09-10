FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots just wrapped up another day of practice and are now only three days away from their home opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Western Mass News spoke with some of the players, including starting quarterback Cam Newton, who told us how the team is preparing.
The Patriots starting quarterback saying he cannot believe the game day is almost here and he’s wearing the patriots uniform. Newton is bouncing back from an injury-plagued 2019 that saw him only play in two games for the Carolina Panthers.
Then this off-season, Newton and the league, as a whole, have faced a significant amount of obstacles amid the coronavirus pandemic. With all of that on his mind, the former NFL MVP expressed how he feels with game one just around the corner.
"Excitement level is on the 1,000. I'm excited, happy to get back into the rhythm of game week," he said. "The preparation, the little nuggets that you can often forget. Remember, I've been away from football really for a full year."
Western Mass News asked Newton if he feels any pressure leaving the Carolina Panthers to come to New England, learn the offense in a matter of weeks, and having to fill the shoes of former quarterback Tom Brady. He told us he doesn’t feel pressure at all, and that the pressure only occurs when things are out of your control.
That is the new starting quarterback mentality heading into game one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.