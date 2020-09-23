FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another day of practice for the New England patriots as they are preparing to rebound on Sunday when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders for Game 3.
Quarterback Cam Newton seems to be meshing well in his first year with the Patriots.
This has been a hot topic when it comes to Newton, considering he only signed a one-year deal with the Pats for only about a million dollars.
Many wondering if he is going to demand more and asking him if he believes he deserves more considering his performance so far with the Patriots.
When asked about his pay and his financial deal with the team, Newton said on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI, “That's the surprisingly, but true and factual enough. If I do what I'm supposed to do, as I expect to, that won't even be a topic of discussion here moving forward. Like I said, you're talking to a person, you know, money at this particular point in my career is not important."
Newton continues to talk about his leadership role on the team, taking the blame for the recent loss on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. He said it's about executing plays and doing your job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.