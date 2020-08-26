FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Professional athletes continue to speak out about racial injustice, and even more now after the shooting of Jacob Blake, the black man shot by a Wisconsin police officer.
NFL New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton spoke to media through a virtual press conference today, on this matter.
Newton told Western Mass News the team has been having conversations about this in the locker room, and he said it's significant to continue these conversations, regardless of your race.
Newton spoke to the media today after another day of practice and while much of the discussion surrounded his performance on the field, he also made it of importance to talk about the shooting of Jacob Blake.
"What's going on in this country of ours at times is extremely disgusting, and until we find a fix, I think more than ever we have to unify and become as much as one as possible," Newton said.
He also said it's just as important for white players to talk about these issues as it is for black players.
