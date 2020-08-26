FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The big question for fans right now is who will win the starting quarterback job before the NFL 2020 season, now that former-quarterback Tom Brady is out of the picture.
During practices here at Gillette Stadium, it's very clear who is getting the most quarterbacks reps, Cam newton.
Towards the beginning of training camp, all three quarterbacks, Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer, were splitting equal reps during practice but as of recently, Newton has been taking off, getting the most reps during practice.
When asked if he feels like he has won the starting position, here's his answer...
"Not. Every day is a workday for me. That label is not important to me right now. I have so much I need to get better at, so much I need to learn, so much I need to be comfortable with," Newton explained.
Newton repeated numerous times in today's press conference how his main focus is to become more familiar and comfortable with the offense. He told Western Mass News watching guys who already have experience with the Patriots like Hoyer and Stidham has been beneficial to his overall progress.
