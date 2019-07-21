SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Campers in Southwick didn't let the heat stop them from pitching a tent this weekend at Sodom Mountain Campground.
Manager, James Ackerman told Western Mass News there were more people than usual visiting the campground over the weekend.
He said even with the excessive heat warning people came from all over to get out and enjoy what's left of summer.
"The pool got it's out this weekend because there were a lot more people," Ackerman said.
One man, John Curran from Rhode Island said he thought about canceling his camping trip this weekend, but he powered through the heat!
"We just brought a fan but I'm considering buying an air conditioning tent because we are sleeping in a tent!" Curran explained.
