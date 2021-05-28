LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Several people will travel over the next few days, with some hitting the roads for some camping.
You would think with the weather and chances of rain coming in that would discourage campers from heading out to the grounds, but people are eager to finally get out and about with COVID restrictions lifting this Memorial Day Weekend.
Phone lines for campgrounds all across western Mass are ringing off the hook, as many families are excited to get the kiddos out to enjoy plenty of outdoor activities. Something they were discouraged to do last year due to the COVID pandemic. Owner of Partridge Hollow Campgrounds in Monson, Josh Unwin, tells western mass news they are completely booked - something they haven't seen in a long time.
“We are very busy, for the first time in a while we are full seasonally, which is about 100 sites. We are chock-full. We are turning people away left and right. Memorial Day Weekend is a massive weekend Now. After last year, it was good to see a nice Memorial Day Weekend,” Josh Unwin, owner of Partridge Hollow Campgrounds said.
The basketball hoops are up, the bonfire is all set for nightly s’mores and the jump pad is officially back after Unwin said they had to eliminate that last year due to the pandemic. though COVID restrictions will be lifted starting tomorrow, Unwin said they are asking all to keep the masks on only inside a few places like the lobby and laundry room.
Unwin also told Western Mass News that with people starting to feel more comfortable and places opening back up fully, they do have some Fourth of July spots still available, but jump on that quickly if you want to secure a spot because they are getting several calls.
