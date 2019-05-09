SPRINGFIELD,. MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After recent school shootings across the country, local students say it is important to be aware of your surroundings.
At Springfield College, campus police have an active shooter training program, so students are prepared for any situation.
Campus police say they have an active school training for incoming freshman each year, but they also offer it as a program to anyone on campus.
"It has been happening so often here in our country too," one student tells us. "It's scary."
School shootings across the country have students on edge.
At Springfield College, students say it is something you have to be prepared for.
"It does happen more than we think, and," stated Sgt. Cotter of the Springfield Campus Police Department. "We never really know when we may find ourselves in that situation."
On campus, the police department offers active shooter training in case something dangerous happens on campus.
"We are alert-based, which basically is," continued Sgt. Cotter. "Law enforcement rapid response training. Run, hide, fight is basically the platform we roll out to our campus community."
Sergeant Daniel Cotter makes sure students know what to do step-by-step.
"We want people to get out," said Sgt. Cotter. "If they have the ability to do so. Run and get away from the event if you can. Take as many people as you can with you."
He tells Western Mass News, if students are not able to leave the classroom, then they should hide.
"The second option is to hide," says Sgt. Cotter. "Turn off all the lights. Lock and barricade a door if you can. Ultimately, the final potential event to happen is to fight , you know? Use a weapon of opportunity to take on any sort of attacker in a force-on-force situation."
Just this year, there have been fifteen school shootings across the country with the most recent happening in Colorado where three students charged the gunman, saving others from becoming victims.
One of those students was killed.
Sergeant Cotter says tragic events like these is why it is so important to be prepared.
"Statistically," added Sgt. Cotter. "You are not going to be in one of these situations, but you never want the first time that you think about it to be the time that you are actually in the event."
Students agree.
"It is possible," stated one Springfield College student. "On campus, on schools, really wherever, so it is really important for us to be aware of really what is going on and how we do handle things like this when we are in a crisis."
Sergeant Cotter says it is important for everyone to go to an active shooter training.
That way, if someone does open fire, you know what to do.
