WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The CHD Cancer House of Hope's luminaria event has raised $20,000 Tuesday.
Hundreds of bags lit up the West Springfield town common Tuesday night.
CHD Cancer House of Hope’s Program Director Margaret Toomey said over 600 bags were lit, and about 50 at-home kits were sold for those who could not make it out Tuesday.
"The importance of this is just to bring to mind and honor to all the ones that have passed from cancer and some that are still on their journey with cancer, living every day, navigating," Toomey said.
She said the proceeds from Tuesday’s event help the Cancer House of Hope provide support, therapies, and wellness programs to those in the community impacted by cancer.
