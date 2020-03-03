SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is 'Super Tuesday', the day 14 states are holding their presidential primaries and playing their part in determining who will lead the Democratic ticket in November.

Massachusetts polls have been open since 7 a.m. and they close at 8 p.m.

Massachussetts has 114 delegates, with 91 of them are pledged and will be awarded to the candidates based on the outcome of today's primary.

Recent polls show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with a slight lead over Senator Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts.

Sanders voted in his home state of Vermont this morning.

After former Vice President Joe Biden saw a surging win in South Carolina, several polls indicate he could win the plurality of the delegates up for grabs in 'Super Tuesday' states.

However, other candidates aren't giving up. Former New York City Mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg is expected to earn a number of delegates in these 14 contests.

Speaking earlier today, Bloomberg said his goal isn't to focus on winning states as a whole, but rather, as many delegates as possible.

"I don't know whether you're going to win any. You don't have to win states, you have to win delegates, and I think what happens here is nobody gets a majority. At best, somebody will have a plurality. By definition, someone will have a plurality and then you go to a convention, and then we'll see what happens," Bloomberg noted.

Adding Senator Elizabeth Warren to the mix of course adds another competitor vying for votes. It should be noted that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still on the ballot in these 'Super Tuesday' states as well.

Whether or not the Democratic party could be on it's way to a brokered convention, only time will tell.

Meantime, the Republican primary is also happening today in Massachusetts. According to several polls, President Donald Trump is expected to pull a significant win over former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.