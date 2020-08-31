(WGGB/WSHM) -- All eyes are on the Massachusetts primary election on Tuesday.
Voters will head to the ballot box to decide who will likely be the next U.S. Senator for Massachusetts.
The candidates both hit the campaign trail on Monday, trying to rally support just one day before the primary election.
Democratic Congressman Joe Kennedy III made a stop in western Massachusetts, looking for voter support as he runs against incumbent Senator Ed Markey for a seat in the U.S senate.
“I think western Massachusetts has so much to offer our Commonwealth and our country, but I think you need a little bit of assistance and a little bit of push from the federal government and that only happens when you have got folks that are here,” Kennedy explained.
Kennedy said if he’s elected he will focus on education, racial justice, and much more.
“Working in tandem with local officials to make sure that the investment comes our way, that structural inequities like healthcare funding comes, that there investments in transportation infrastructure like East-West rail, and then those are promises that have been long deferred for decades and I promise that if I am elected, I will fight for them every single day,” Kennedy added.
Meanwhile, Markey, who is looking for his second six-year term, is passionate about a variety of issues like the economy and the Green New Deal.
Speaking today at an event in Boston, Markey said a big focus for him also curing Alzheimers.
“I created the program. This is going to wind up creating a $30 billion program, $30 billion worth of research to find the cure for Alzheimers by 2025,” Markey noted.
Markey, at the podium, pushed for high voter turnout for Tuesday's primary election.
“So we are down to the final day, ladies and gentlemen. We have to get out to vote. We have to do everything we can between now and 8 tomorrow night to ensure our message is delivered,” Markey added.
The winner of tomorrow's race will face a Republican candidate in November.
You can head to the polls Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.