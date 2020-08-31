SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The primary election is just hours away, and voters will be paying close attention to the Democratic race for Congress.
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is running against incumbent Congressman Richard Neal for the first district seat.
Soon voters will be hitting polling locations across the state to make their voices heard. Both candidates told Western Mass News that they are ready for a busy day tomorrow.
"If you sit out, you don’t have a voice on who your next member of Congress is," Morse said.
A Democratic race voters are keeping a close eye between Neal and Morse as they face off to represent Massachusetts' 1st congressional district.
"I’m excited we’ve had a great day throughout the City of Springfield, we started the morning knocking on doors and apartment buildings, peoples' houses, just getting people fired up for the election tomorrow," Morse explained.
With just hours to go until polling locations open on Tuesday, Morse told Western Mass News his final message for voters, saying quote:
"It’s time we vote for change, it’s time we vote for a congressman that shows up, that listens to people, that doesn’t just fight for the wealthy and the corporations that fight for everyday people that live in the City of Springfield."
Western Mass News caught up with Congressman Richard Neal, on Monday he said he wants to continue serving the district.
"It’s an opportunity to point out that I have delivered for the district, and I have been available, been completely involved in all parts of the district, and look forward to what the next challenge will be," he said.
Neal also said with the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing, and how there is still more that needs to be accomplished.
"You know income and equality the infrastructure the racial and social unrest that the country is facing. But the priority issue is going to have to be addressing the pandemic. I don’t think until we are on the other side of the pandemic, tensions are going to calm.
But Morse said he wants to turn the page.
"We’re going to send a message tomorrow night, not just to Springfield, but to Boston and the D.C. establishment," Morse said.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. tomorrow until 8 p.m.
