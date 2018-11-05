The midterm elections are just a day away and candidates in Massachusetts are putting in a last minute effort with voters.
This weekend Republican, Geoff Diehl was at Gillette Stadium mingling with tailgaters.
While Elizabeth Warren paid a visit to Springfield rallying with Attorney General Maura Healey and Jay Gonzalez, the Democrat who is up against Governor Charlie Baker.
Baker, whose approval rating is the highest in the country according to a national poll was in western mass on Saturday.
And according to WBUR's most recent poll Baker is leading with 68% of the vote, Gonzalez 25%
Senator Warren leading her challenger Geoff Diehl 53 to 31.
