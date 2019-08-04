SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A candle left 'unattended' caused a fire at a house on Noel Street in Springfield just before midnight, causing thousands of dollars in damages and leaving 2 firefighters needing treatment.
We're told 8 people were able to escape unharmed after the fire started.
They are being assisted by the Red Cross.
This all according to Captain Brian Tetreault, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi.
He says firefighters responded to the scene at 7-9 Noel St., at 11:49 p.m. Saturday night.
When they arrived they saw 'heavy fire' coming from the first floor of the house that was spreading to the second floor.
"3 residents on the first floor and 5 residents on the second were able to escape unharmed," Tetreault notes.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire. However, it was not an easy battle and took about an hour.
"One firefighter treated on scene for dehydration and a second firefighter transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries," says Tetreault.
We're told a cat from the second floor had to be resuscitated on scene by firefighters.
The other family pets from both floors were able to escape safely.
The Springfield Fire Department estimates damage to the house to be $80,000.
"(The Springfield Fire Department) Arson and Bomb Squad has determined the cause of the fire to be an unattended candle on the first floor," Tetreault reports.
