SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A large detached gazebo at a home on Newhall Street caught fire from a candle left unattended in Springfield Sunday morning.
This according to Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:20 a.m. This was for 5 Newhall St.
When crews arrived they found the gazebo on fire. The heat was so strong the siding of the home was damaged from the exposure.
While firefighters were able to knock down the flames, the fire ended up causing $40,000 in damages, Leger reports.
Luckily, no injuries were reported in this incident.
We're told the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the fire started after a candle was left unattended.
