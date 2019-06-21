NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - NETA in Northampton is now under new ownership.
Many are wondering what that could mean for one of the first recreational marijuana shops to open in Massachusetts.
This deal is something that was announced in January, just two months after their grand opening for recreational sales.
We are now learning that deal was finalized and approved by the Cannabis Control Commission today.
New England Treatment Access, or NETA, has a new owner.
On Friday, the company announced that they were bought by Surterra Wellnessa Health, a wellness company with operations in Florida, Texas, Nevada, and, now, Massachusetts.
NETA's Director of Compliance, Amanda Rositano, tells Western Mass News that Surterra will now oversee operations at NETA's Brookline, Northampton, and Franklin stores.
"Part of the reason for this acquisition was Surterra's interest in NETA's operation and its commitment to its patients and its commitment to its clients, and, because of those things, NETA's leadership team will continue to stay in place," Rositano tells us.
Surterra Wellness has a total of 1,500 employees.
That number will grow now since NETA plans on keeping all of their current employees and their leadership team.
"Our plans are to continue to grow our team, because we do not have any layoffs planned. This is really an effort for us to join forces and really do the big things that we're doing here in Massachusetts and be able to take them to other places as well," says Rositano.
The deal is just business as usual for NETA.
Rositano says everything will remain the same in terms of the products they offer and the host community agreement that they have with Northampton.
She says that Massachusetts continues to prove itself as a growing market for medical and adult marijuana sales, and they will maintain their same commitment to the communities they operate in.
"Our patients will continue to be our number one priority, and our dedication to their health and wellness is really part of what this deal is all about," added Rositano.
Even though this sale has been approved, NETA says all of their signage will remain the same with no planned changes in the near future.
