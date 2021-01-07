BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that capacity and gathering size limits, instituted last month to help curb the number of COVID-19 cases, will continue for two more weeks.
Those restrictions, which began on December 26, are now scheduled to end on Sunday, January 24.
Capacity limits will continue to be reduced to 25 percent occupancy for the following industries:
- Restaurants (based on permitted seating capacity)
- Close Contact Personal Services
- Theatres and Performance Venues
- Casinos
- Office Spaces
- Places of Worship
- Retail Businesses
- Driving and Flight Schools
- Golf Facilities (for indoor spaces)
- Libraries
- Lodging (for common areas)
- Arcades and Indoor Recreation Businesses
- Fitness Centers and Health Clubs
- Museums, Cultural Facilities and Guided Tours
Workers and staff will not count towards the capacity limits for restaurants, personal services, places of worship, and retail.
Gathering limits will also continue to be reduced to 25 people for outdoor gatherings and 10 people for indoor gatherings. These apply to gatherings at private homes, event venues, and public spaces. Workers and staff will not count towards these capacity limits.
