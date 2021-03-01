WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Capacity limits for restaurants in Massachusetts are now officially lifted as the state heads into Step 2 of Phase 3.
This came as Governor Charlie Baker announced positive trends in the fight against COVID-19.
Monday was the day restaurants across the state have been waiting for. Restaurants can now serve customers with no capacity cap in place.
The owner of Crazy Seafood in West Springfield, Vincent Ouyang, said this is going to help revenue, but they're still focused on making customers feel safe.
“We try to keep as low as possible to make everybody feel as comfortable as possible eating here instead of rushing everyone in,” Ouyang said.
He said with the capacity lifted they can seat 20 more people at a time.
However, there are still other rules in place that must be followed. Tables still have to be six feet apart, and tables are limited to six people, and you can only dine for 90 minutes.
But this step forward is also good news for staff with more customers allowed back in Crazy Seafood the business is able to hire more employees. They said they are expecting to see a drastic change in business as the weekend gets closer and more people head out to eat.
Regulations also loosened Monday for businesses like roller skating rinks and trampoline parks, allowing them to open their doors to customers again.
