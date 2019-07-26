WEST DENNIS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a big weekend ahead for businesses on Cape Cod, hoping to get back to business as usual following Tuesday's tornadoes.
The two EF-1 tornadoes pressed the pause button on summer tourism at the Cape, but many shopkeepers said they're working 24/7 to get their doors open.
In video sent to Western Mass News from Dan Keefe, the owner of The Summer Shanty in West Dennis, you can see the moment when the tornadoes hit on Tuesday.
The Summer Shanty was, just moments before, filled with lunch-goers.
We talked to Keefe via Facetime on Friday. He told Western Mass News. Admittedly, there were some scary moments.
"The kids were crying. There were a couple of people who've never experienced anything like this before," Keefe explained.
The tornadoes were quick, but powerful.
"Blew out a couple of windows, ripped off the awnings, side curtains, furniture thrown all across the lawn, in the water, in the marsh," Keefe added.
The marina, Keefe said, fared better then expected.
"The marina itself suffered some damage, some boat damage. Some of the boats were blown off the racks," Keefe noted.
However, within an hour, Keefe said his insurance adjuster was there and by Thursday, power restored.
"You gotta say it is what it is and march forward. As soon as we got our power, we sat on our thumbs for an hour to make sure it stayed on, started placing our orders to get food delivered," Keefe explained.
The temporary awning is back up, new furniture is already in place, food is ready, and bar is stocked.
Keefe's built it. Now, he hopes tourists will come.
"It'll bounce back. The chamber of commerce is reporting some cancellations in rooms, some people concerned, but I think that's going to go by us in 48 hours. Power's on, sun is shining, things are good," Keefe said.
The Summer Shanty and most of their neighboring businesses all ready for the weekend. The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce posted today: the Cape is open.
