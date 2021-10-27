SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGB/WSHM)-- Western Mass News took a better look at some of the damage seen in the southeastern part of the state due to this week's Nor'easter.
We spoke to a family on Cape Cod Bay who said they are one of the more than 400,000 customers still without power.
A Nor'easter slamming the southeastern part of the state
Hurricane-like winds blew off a chunk of the roof on an apartment building in Quincy. Crushing cars in Scituate and rain so heavy Marshfield was left underwater.
"We were going to bed the wind got stronger and the house was shaking and the rain was pelting literally all night long," said Lauren Fotos of Sagamore Beach.
Fotos told Western Mass News she is one of the more than 400,000 customers still without power. The storm toppled over the fence of her Sagamore Beach house and brought down trees on top of her neighbor's garage.
She said multiple gas stations were without any gas. She and her family decided to leave Cape Cod Bay to stay with family across the state.
"We drove around this morning and there were trees everywhere wires down we had to turn around once on a road because of wire was down they hadn’t even identified yet," said Fotos.
Governor Charlie Baker addressed the state Wednesday afternoon, saying clean-up efforts are on a slower pace with the damage far from over.
"There’s significant work left to be done and the most significant we’re seeing relates to the power outages," said Gov. Baker.
Western Mass. crews from Eversource and National Grid are now on the front lines working to restore power along the coast.
"Our crews are currently working under pretty miserable conditions it is still raining the wind is still blowing the trees are still coming down and we’re still taking on damage at the same time that we’re trying to safely restore power," said Priscilla Ress, Eversource spokesperson.
With hundreds of thousands of people still left in the dark, Ress told Western Mass News that crews are making some progress but their work is far from over.
"Our crews are working 18-hour shifts to restore power we have a number of crews that are still coming in to relieve them," said Ress.
Gov. Baker said restoration efforts are going to take multiple days.
